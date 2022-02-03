Advertisement

Regional women take the stage to discuss womanhood and assist victims of domestic violence

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of women in Prestonsburg are gathering on stage to discuss topics in women’s lives that may be hard to speak about.

“The Vagina Monologues” was written in 1994 and has since been a way for women to relate to the stories of others and find the confidence to speak on their own experiences.

“We cover every topic from birth, to sexuality, to confidence, to abuse, and everything in between,” said the show’s director, Samantha Johnson.

Johnson and others say the goal of this show, which is being performed in Prestonsburg on Feb. 10, 11, and 12, is to stop abuse and raise awareness on womanhood and some of its struggles.

“I think it’s easy, us living in America, that we could sweep problems from around the world kind of under the rug and choose to change the channel if we want,” said actress Brooke Lemonds, “but it’s factual, and it’s real, and it needs to be discussed.”

All proceeds from the three performances will be donated to Turning Point, a shelter that provides a place for victims of domestic violence to escape their abusers and also offers other forms of domestic violence services.

“Being able to provide them with a safe place and a community behind them, so that they know that there is hope and there is a chance to start over,” said Turning Point Assistant Director Elizabeth Fitch, “because they have not only the staff of Turning Point, but they’ve also got community support.”

Those involved say the show will be gritty and feature hard conversations, but will also be fun, entertaining to be a part of and a celebration of womanhood.

“Let’s empower women, you know, we’re moving up in the world,” said Lemonds. “We’re Vice Presidents of the United States, like we can do all of these things and we need to celebrate all that is women and not sweep us under the rugs.”

Officials with Turning Point say you can visit the shelter’s website or Facebook page for more information. You can also visit the “The Vagina Monologues Prestonsburg” event page for more information on showtimes and tickets.

