Prestonsburg Tourism prepares for seasonal visitors via motorcoach

Prestonsburg Tourism and many local attractions are preparing for the upcoming spring and summer seasons.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Prestonsburg Tourism are hard at work planning tours for visitors from across the country.

Motorcoaches are a valuable asset in the tourism industry and bring in hundreds of visitors to the region every spring and summer.

“When you see those big motorcoach buses rolling through town and you think, ‘Oh, well maybe they’re just passing through,’” said Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson. “No, more than likely they’re staying somewhere here in Eastern Kentucky and it’s such an incredible market for the Eastern Kentucky region.”

Johnson said motorcoaches can bring in upwards of $1,500 per day and are a major boost to local economies across the region.

You can also visit the Prestonsburg Tourism Facebook page for more information on upcoming events and things to do in the region.

