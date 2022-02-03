Police: Williamsburg man taken into custody on illegal gun, drug charges

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A suspect who was indicted by a Whitley County Grand Jury in December was taken into custody Thursday morning.

A post on the Williamsburg Police Department’s Facebook page said James A. Anderson was arrested by police in the Hemlock community close to 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Anderson’s indictment was in relation to illegal handgun and drug possession.

He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

