Pikeville senior headed to West Point

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - At a young age, Drew Hurley decided he wanted to serve his country.

“I’ve wanted this since I was in elementary school,” he said. “I’ve always been interested in the Army and the military. But when I was in fourth grade, I decided that I needed a college education as well.”

So, in pursuit of that plan, Hurley started researching his options before landing on West Point, the four-year United States Military Academy located in New York.

“So, I did some more research and I visited freshman year and I just really could see myself being in that system and in that amazing program,” he said. “I really fell in love with the place.”

The Pikeville High School senior expanded on his plan by running cross country, boxing, and taking part in other athletic regimens to get ready, while keeping his focus on his academics. A path that soon paid off when he was presented with a certificate of appointment into the academy.

“I’ve just always felt like West Point was just the right place for me and my priorities,” he said.

The high school hosted a signing event for Hurley Thursday, recognizing the achievement. He will join a class of new cadets for basic training at the end of June. The school is a four-year college, followed by eight mandatory years of military service. Hurley said he is excited for the opportunity.

PHS Principal Brandon Blackburn said he is proud to see the young man taking this step in his academic and service career.

“Drew is a model servant leader and his discipline and work ethic make him a perfect candidate for this honor,” he said.

