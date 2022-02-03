Advertisement

Mountain athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

Landon Hammock signs with EKU
(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Athletes across the region signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level on National Signing Day.

Corbin’s Brandon Baker signed with the EKU Colonels. He had 33 rushing yards on the offensive side of the ball and 99 total tackles on the defensive.

Corbin’s Ethan Goforth signed with the EKU Colonels. The lineman played in all 13 games for the Redhounds this season.

Pikeville’s Landon Hammock signed with the EKU Colonels. He captured two state titles with the Panthers and had 10 sacks and 197 tackles in his career.

Belfry’s Zayne Hatfield signed with the Morehead State Eagles. He had seven touchdowns and 623 rushing yards in his senior campaign.

Corbin’s Seth Huff signed with the EKU Colonels. He led the Redhounds with 1,146 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns this season.

North Laurel’s Gavin Hurst signed with the Cumberlands Patriots. He had 767 receiving yards for seven touchdown receptions.

Letcher Central’s Wyatt Isom signed with the Cumberlands Patriots. The wide receiver had 141 rushing yards and six touchdowns, including a pick-six and a kickoff return.

Corbin’s Treyveon Longmire signed with the EKU Colonels. The four-star is the highest-ranked player in the Colonels’ signing class.

Five Corbin football players sign with Division I schools

Corbin’s Seth Mills signed with the Indiana State Sycamores. He led the Redhounds in scoring with 134 total points.

Paintsville’s Parker Preece signed with the UPike Bears. The lineman played in all twelve games this season, with one solo tackle in the Tigers’ 2020 state champion season.

