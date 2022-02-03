Advertisement

Miss Kentucky visits Barbourville High School

By Chas Jenkins and Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Miss Kentucky, Haley Wheeler, visited the Barbourville High School Division of Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG-KY).

She spoke with the 62 candidates about leadership.

Wheeler talked about her own experiences sharing insights with the students.

She talked about humility, remembering your roots and mentioned her own experience of trying six times before becoming Miss Kentucky.

Wheeler said it is important to get up and keep going after a failure, no matter what.

This is the 4th year the program has been held for students in the area.

