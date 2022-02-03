Knoxville police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl, according to a post from the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Jalyn Hall was last seen on Feb. 1 by her grandmother when she left her home on foot, the post said. She reportedly has health issues.

“Jalyn’s family is very concerned for her wellbeing as some serious health conditions. It is believed that she may be staying with friends on Fort Stanley Way who have no idea she has run away and of her health issues,” the post said.

Those with information are asked to call 865-215-7165.

