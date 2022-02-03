Advertisement

Knoxville police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

Jalyn Hall was last seen on Feb. 1 by her grandmother when she left her home on foot.
Jalyn Hall
Jalyn Hall(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl, according to a post from the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Jalyn Hall was last seen on Feb. 1 by her grandmother when she left her home on foot, the post said. She reportedly has health issues.

“Jalyn’s family is very concerned for her wellbeing as some serious health conditions. It is believed that she may be staying with friends on Fort Stanley Way who have no idea she has run away and of her health issues,” the post said.

Those with information are asked to call 865-215-7165.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant icing is possible for parts of our region from Thursday night through Friday...
Winter weather alerts active for some as icy conditions move toward the mountains
Significant icing is possible for parts of our region from Thursday night through Friday...
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as rain turns to freezing rain
WYMT Cold
Wintry mess continues early, snow showers possible all day
Power lines
Winter and ice storm leaves thousands across Kentucky in the dark, numbers slowly decreasing across the mountains
Most locations are expected to see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night...
Potential for significant icing late Thursday and into Friday

Latest News

City of London firefighters see a wide variety of heating related house fires every winter.
London Firefighters share tips on safely using alternative heating methods
Police said around 11:30 Sunday night, 44-year-old Woodrow Lamb was the intruder of a home on...
Police officials believe Rockcastle Co. murder suspect has committed more crimes
Wolfe County Schools
Wolfe County BOE mourns loss of student who died in a house fire
WYMT Friday Afternoon Update
WYMT Friday Afternoon Update
Logo images for WYMT newscasts
Friday afternoon top stories on WYMT.com