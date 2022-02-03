Knox County man arrested on indictment charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced the arrest of a Knox County man on Thursday.

Crit Golden, 18, was arrested on charges that came from a deadly crash in 2021.

Troopers found him and arrested him on an indictment warrant for manslaughter, wanton endangerment, DUI and no operator’s license.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.