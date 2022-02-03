Advertisement

Knox County man arrested on indictment charges

Crit Golden
Crit Golden(Knox County Det. Center)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced the arrest of a Knox County man on Thursday.

Crit Golden, 18, was arrested on charges that came from a deadly crash in 2021.

Troopers found him and arrested him on an indictment warrant for manslaughter, wanton endangerment, DUI and no operator’s license.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most locations are expected to see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night...
Heavy rain, freezing rain and sleet all possible in the coming days
Most locations are expected to see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night...
Potential for significant icing late Thursday and into Friday
Identity released of person killed in Eastern Kentucky crash
State of Emergency declared for Kentucky ahead of winter storm
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged in rape case

Latest News

Hazard City Manager, Mayor hopeful water will be restored by end of Thursday
Police: Williamsburg man taken into custody on illegal gun, drug charges
Significant icing is possible for parts of our region from Thursday night through Friday...
Winter weather alerts active for some as icy conditions move toward the mountains
Gov. Andy Beshear, other Kentucky leaders give update on ongoing winter storm