Kentucky to receive nearly $104M to clean up abandoned wells

An abandoned water well (Source: KTRE Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Officials said Kentucky will receive almost $104 million in federal funding to help clean up abandoned oil and gas wells around the state.

The funding will come from the Department of the Interior through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday in a statement that cleanup activities will help improve air and water quality while creating Kentucky jobs.

He said the funding will give Kentucky communities the resources needed to launch new cleanup projects.

Gov. Andy Beshear said there are more than 14,000 documented orphan wells in Kentucky, and the funding will help the state make progress in locating and capping them.

