Kentucky adds two in February signing period

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker and high school standout Noah Matthews have signed to play football at the University of Kentucky, head coach Mark Stoops announced today.

With these two additions in the late signing period, along with the early period signees and mid-year enrollees, the Wildcats’ class stands at 24.

Javon Baker, a junior wide receiver, joins the team after transferring from Alabama. He played in 21 games over two seasons at Alabama, totaling nine catches for 116 receiving yards and one score. As a sophomore, he had seven catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.

Noah Matthews, a three-star outside linebacker from Delaware, earned first-team All-State, All-District selection and the 2A Defensive Lineman of the Year by the Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association. He was voted team captain as a senior and totaled 70 tackles, including 43 solo.

