House OKs bill to set comment time at school board meetings

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Kentucky House has passed a bill to require school boards to set aside at least 15 minutes for public comments during regular meetings.

Rep. Regina Huff said her bill seeks to ensure school boards hear feedback from parents and others.

She said many boards already welcome public comments. But she says the bill is aimed at some districts that “closed the door” to such input.

The measure cleared the House Wednesday and goes to the Senate.

School board meetings nationwide have become increasingly contentious, stemming partly from a backlash against mask mandates and lessons about racism in U.S. history.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

