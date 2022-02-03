Advertisement

High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 2)

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new month is here, one month closer to the big dance in Rupp Arena.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Knox Central 75, Cordia 60

Perry Central 84, East Ridge 61

Wolfe County 63, Estill County 72

Mountain Mission (Va.) 37, Shelby Valley 76

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Wolfe County 40, Estill County 54

Pike Central 50, Floyd Central 71

Letcher Central 46, Knott Central 59

Lee County 19, Menifee County 62

Mountain Mission (Va.) 42, Shelby Valley 67

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of person killed in Eastern Kentucky crash
The Letcher County Sheriffs Department
Lawsuit alleges Eastern Kentucky deputy forced woman to have sex in judge’s chamber
Generic photo.
KSP: Single-vehicle crash kills two in Knott County
Most locations are expected to see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night...
Heavy rain, freezing rain and sleet all possible in the coming days
EKY man in custody after police chase
Man, child taken into custody after pursuit across several Eastern Kentucky counties

Latest News

No. 5 Kentucky hosts Vanderbilt
Wildcats grab twelfth-straight win over Vanderbilt
Landon Hammock signs with EKU
Mountain athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
Kentucky adds two in February signing period
Five Corbin Redhounds signed with Division I schools on Wednesday.
Five Corbin football players sign with Division I schools