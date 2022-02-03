High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 2)

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new month is here, one month closer to the big dance in Rupp Arena.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Knox Central 75, Cordia 60

Perry Central 84, East Ridge 61

Wolfe County 63, Estill County 72

Mountain Mission (Va.) 37, Shelby Valley 76

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Wolfe County 40, Estill County 54

Pike Central 50, Floyd Central 71

Letcher Central 46, Knott Central 59

Lee County 19, Menifee County 62

Mountain Mission (Va.) 42, Shelby Valley 67

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.