Hazard City Manager, Mayor hopeful water will be restored by end of Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Hazard officials declared a State of Emergency on Monday after the city’s water supply became low. This caused thousands to be without or with very little water.

City officials said crews have been working around the clock trying to get water back into the city’s tanks.

Hazard Mayor, Happy Mobelini, said the south end of the county should already have water.

City Manager Tony Eversole said crews are working on getting water to the Grapevine tank on Highway 15. He added those who live near Wendell Ford Airport will get water first.

“We’re going to come back towards Hazard turning on each individual holler,” said Eversole. “It’s just a slow process and I mean the water has been off for four days after we got the water restored back at the Grapevine tank, I mean, it takes you more than a day to get the customers back on.”

City officials reminded people not to leave their faucets running overnight when temperatures get cold. They said it will drain tanks quickly.

