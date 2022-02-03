Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky surpasses 13,000 COVID deaths

(generic)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his COVID-19 report, Governor Andy Beshear announced 8,994 new cases, bringing the total case count to 1,185,431.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 25.67%.

2,461 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,443 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 455 people remain in the ICU, with 223 on a ventilator.

The Governor also announced 30 new deaths bringing the total to 13,026.

Muhlenberg County leads the state with an incidence rate of 300.

All 120 counties across the state remain in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most locations are expected to see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night...
Heavy rain, freezing rain and sleet all possible in the coming days
Most locations are expected to see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night...
Potential for significant icing late Thursday and into Friday
Identity released of person killed in Eastern Kentucky crash
Significant icing is possible for parts of our region from Thursday night through Friday...
Winter weather alerts active for some as icy conditions move toward the mountains
State of Emergency declared for Kentucky ahead of winter storm

Latest News

According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments
Boyle County officials prepping for incoming ice
Crit Golden
Knox County man arrested on indictment charges
Hazard City Manager, Mayor hopeful water will be restored by end of Thursday