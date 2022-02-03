Gov. Beshear: Kentucky surpasses 13,000 COVID deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his COVID-19 report, Governor Andy Beshear announced 8,994 new cases, bringing the total case count to 1,185,431.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 25.67%.

2,461 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,443 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 455 people remain in the ICU, with 223 on a ventilator.

The Governor also announced 30 new deaths bringing the total to 13,026.

Muhlenberg County leads the state with an incidence rate of 300.

All 120 counties across the state remain in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

