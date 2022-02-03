Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear discusses winter storm concerns in Kentucky

As city crews clear the roads, some of that snow may get pushed on top of fire hydrants and meters.(ky3)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

KENTUCKY, (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky meeting to discuss the winter storm that is hitting Kentucky Thursday and into Friday morning.

Some areas in Kentucky can expect a quarter to half an inch of ice. Many areas, like Western and Central Kentucky are already experiencing the affects. Thousands are without power around the state.

Gov. Beshear said road crews will not be able to operate like a normal snowstorm and advises everyone to stay home. He expects the worst for Southeastern Kentucky to be around the morning commute Friday.

”Most likely during the time that people would be going to work is also going to be very dangerous, so state office buildings are also going to be closed tomorrow, Friday,” Gov. Beshear said.

The governor said they are working with state officials for plans in Eastern Kentucky regarding power outages and potential flooding.

”We’re working with Eastern Kentucky both to set up warming centers, we have some of our national guard, Kentucky State Police, transportation assets,” he said.

