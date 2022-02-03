Advertisement

Dolly Parton to host Academy of Country Music Awards

The “9 to 5″ singer announced the news just a day after being nominated to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Dolly Parton will host the ACM Awards.
Dolly Parton will host the ACM Awards.(Wade Payne | Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee queen Dolly Parton will be hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards this spring.

The “9 to 5″ singer announced the news just a day after being nominated to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

A tweet from ACM Awards said she would host the show “Country Music’s Party of the Year,” which will mark the 57th year of the awards ceremony.

“It takes a global superstar to host Country Music’s Party of the Year, so we got the queen,” the announcement said.

Parton tweeted she was “thrilled” to announce the news and host the show.

The event will be exclusively livestreamed from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Prime Video for the first time ever on March 7 at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most locations are expected to see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night...
Potential for significant icing late Thursday and into Friday
Most locations are expected to see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night...
Heavy rain, freezing rain and sleet all possible in the coming days
Identity released of person killed in Eastern Kentucky crash
Significant icing is possible for parts of our region from Thursday night through Friday...
Winter weather alerts active for some as icy conditions move toward the mountains
State of Emergency declared for Kentucky ahead of winter storm

Latest News

Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson suggests staying off the roads if possible.
Emergency management officials warn of dangers during upcoming freezing rain
PIKE EM
Emergency management officials warn of dangers during upcoming freezing rain - 6pm
Power crews wait and hope there will be no major power outages Thursday night and Friday morning.
Laurel County emergency teams prepare for ice storm
Roads across the Big Sandy were saturated Thursday night after rain poured down most of the...
Road crews in ‘reactive mode,’ waiting for winter weather to ice out drivers