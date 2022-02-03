Advertisement

Boyle County officials prepping for incoming ice

(WAVE 3 News)
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Boyle County are preparing for the eventual switch over from rain to freezing rain, with the forecast leading the Boyle County Fiscal Court to declare a state of emergency for the county.

Dozens of utility crews are ready to go, along with help coming in from other parts of Kentucky and some from beyond the state’s borders.

Inter-County Energy Cooperative has a room set up to track outages. This is technology they did not have in 2009 when the last major ice storm hit.

Officials said they know when and where the power goes out and you don’t even need to call in. They added they can track all of this then dispatch people quickly.

They have been preparing for this for three days and had multiple meetings and extra personnel ready.

“We have over 30 linemen coming in for additional help. They will be here this afternoon and in the morning. And that will help crews if there are power outages. if there are we are ready to go and prepared,” said Dan Hitchcock, spokesman for Inter-County Energy.

Hitchcock said, with social media and the outage map online, members can track the outages and see where progress is being made.

Inter-County has plenty of supplies to restore power, such as poles and transformers.

