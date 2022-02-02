Advertisement

While battling COVID-19, Pike County also becomes third highest in influenza cases in Kentucky

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With cases of COVID-19 increasing over the past month, the world is still in the midst of an omicron outbreak, including folks in Pike County.

“If you look at the numbers, basically nationwide as well as in our area, you see an increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19.”

Along with increased COVID-19 case numbers, Pike County has become the third-highest county in Kentucky in terms of confirmed influenza cases.

“Many people maybe have let their guard down, so we’re not seeing the mask compliance that we saw a year, a year and a half ago. So, that’s certainly a recipe for increased influenza transmission.”

Officials say there is an effective way to fight back against both viruses.

“The rule of the story here, the takeaway, is that both viruses had effective solutions. You know, vaccination, we’ve known for many years, you know, helps with disease severity with influenza, prevents hospitalization, and death. We’re certainly seeing that same story with COVID-19.”

Officials also say we must work together to reach herd immunity and bring COVID-19 mortality rates down.

“We need to work together. We have to avoid any kind of stigma. We need to do whatever possible to make each other stronger.”

Riley says the Pike Count Health Department is hosting free testing and vaccinations for six weeks in various communities. Tuesdays at the Belfry Health Department, Wednesdays at the Phelps Public Library, and Thursdays at the Elkhorn City Community Center.

