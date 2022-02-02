Utility workers on the move as winter weather moves in

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAGERHILL, Ky. (WYMT) - With a potential ice storm moving into the mountains, Big Sandy RECC workers are on the move to prepare for possible outages.

The cooperative has been prepping its trucks and warehouse, providing line workers with the items needed to restore electricity and clear power lines in the event of icy conditions through Friday.

“Our pickups, we call them a rolling warehouse. We try to keep a little bit of everything on our truck,” said lineman Chris Prater.

Officials say preparation is always the first step in creating a safe and quick response to winter weather. The trucks and toolboxes are full of supplies as they wait and hope for the best, keeping an eye on the forecast.

“We’re constantly checking for updates,” said VP of Operations Jeff Prater.

Line workers like Chris Prater say they are proud to sacrifice their time to help others, often signing up for long hours and risky situations to get electricity flowing again.

“If I can turn the lights on- if it’s just one person or if it’s 100- it makes me happy,” said Chris. “Sacrifice comes with the job. And if you’re dedicated to your job and you’re a lineman, you love what you do. It’s hard to leave your family with no lights too, but you have a job to do.”

With a limited number of line workers, crews from other co-ops are also in line, waiting for a call to serve if needed. But the preparation does not stop with the crews working outside. Officials say you should be prepared inside of your home as well.

“Keep a small supply of food and water, a radio, and a flashlight obviously,” said Jeff.

Chris also stressed the importance of properly using generators, saying you can contact the cooperative with any questions about your hookup.

“If you do hook generators up, do it smart. And if you don’t know how to do it, call someone,” he said. “That’s very serious. If you don’t know what you’re doing, you could actually put voltage back on the line to us and that could be something bad.”

While they do not expect the storm to be as intense as last year’s ice storm, crews still ask for patience and understanding in the event of outages.

“Just be patient. There’s not a lot of us and we have a lot of consumers,” said Chris. “We’ll do the best that we can do and we’ll try to get it on the fastest and safest that we can.”

You can follow the Big Sandy RECC outages, or report issues, on their website.

