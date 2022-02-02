Two people escape their burning home

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- An elderly couple is thankful to be alive following a house fire on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. on the 2900 block of Monroe Street.

Firefighters were able to get to the home quickly as the station is just around the corner from where the fire happened.

The man and woman were able to make it out of the home before the flames took over the house.

Ashland Fire Chief Greg Ray says the couple was sitting on the front porch when firefighters got to the scene.

They both had some hair scorches and were treated right outside the home by EMS.

The fire started on the first floor when Chief Ray says the man was trying to light a gas heater, but dropped the match, which caused things around them to catch on fire.

That’s when firefighters say the man told his wife it was time to get out of the house.

“They got out. That was the main thing,” Chief Ray said. “He was hollering at her to get out when he saw it got out of hand and she was able to get out and he was too, so that’s all that matters.”

The couple is now being taken care of by family in the area.

While the home does have significant damage, it is not considered a total loss.

“This time a year, it’s cold and people are looking for heat,” Chief Ray said. “They need to be careful about their appliances and make sure that they’re safe around them.”

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.