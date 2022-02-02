Advertisement

Treyveon Longmire signs with EKU

Treyveon Longmire signs with Eastern Kentucky.
Treyveon Longmire signs with Eastern Kentucky.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After a couple of additional months of recruitment, Corbin wide receiver Treyveon Longmire put pen to paper and signed with Eastern Kentucky.

Longmire, rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, originally committed to play at Kentucky before decommiting in December.

So far, Longmire is EKU’s only rated high school commitment in the 2022 signing class.

