Treyveon Longmire signs with EKU

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After a couple of additional months of recruitment, Corbin wide receiver Treyveon Longmire put pen to paper and signed with Eastern Kentucky.

Longmire, rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, originally committed to play at Kentucky before decommiting in December.

So far, Longmire is EKU’s only rated high school commitment in the 2022 signing class.

