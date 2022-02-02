‘Travel becomes impossible’: Road crews warn drivers ahead of icy conditions

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With icy conditions in the forecast, the Kentucky Transporiation Cabinet is reminding drivers to stay home.

”In our area, seems like it is going to start out to be mostly as heavy rain which causes flooding issues,” said H.B. Elkins with KYTC District 10.” “May cause mudslides, rockslides that kind of thing.”

That rain will transition into freezing rain beginning Thursday night and heading into Friday morning. This means crews cannot pretreat roads ahead of time. Once they are able to, they will treat bridges and overpasses first

”Basically all we can do, is just when things start freezing up, to get out with the salt trucks as quick as we can.” he said. “And get a coat of salt down to start melting the ice.”

Officials said you cannot plow ice and even their equipment will struggle if a sheet forms.

”Especially if we get a real thick coating of ice, which we’re not expecting in our 10 counties, as much as our counties to our north and northwest are expecting,” he said.

Elkins said ice will cause issues with power lines. He said gusty winds and weight can bring lines down.

”We have to wait for the power companies to come and take care of those before we can get the roads clear.” he said.

