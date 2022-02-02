Shooting survivor supports CARR Bill to temporarily take guns when someone is in crisis

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Louisville native Whitney Austin survived a 2018 mass shooting at Fifth-Third Bank in Cincinnati. Ever since, she has been an advocate for reducing gun violence.

Her foundation, Whitney/Strong works in high homicide communities educating people on gun safety. Now, the foundation is endorsing the 2022 Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention (CARR) Bill.

The legislation, which has yet to be filed, has bipartisan support. Austin said she worked with Rep. Paul Hornback (R) and Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D) and anticipates the legislation will be filed soon.

”The idea behind this bill is to prevent crisis moments,” Austin said. “Crisis moments like what happened to me, which is obviously something I’m very passionate about. But also preventing crisis moments of harming self, which is the greatest problem in our state.”

The Whitney/Strong website outlines how the law would work and Austin said it was a goal to maintain due process in creation of the bill.

It begins with a community member filing a complaint with law enforcement. That complaint could be related to threats to harm themselves or others.

Law enforcement officer files temporary transfer petition. Judge to approve or deny the temporary transfer petition following strict, independent judicial review. If order is granted, individual’s firearm(s) are temporarily transferred to law enforcement or to a trusted person outside of the household. Hearing held so that individual and judge can determine best next steps, including identifying opportunities for much-needed support services. Firearm(s) returned when the individual is no longer in crisis.

The Whitney/Strong website says that it will only pursue legislation with a bipartisan coalition of sponsors.

