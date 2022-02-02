Retired deputy charged with sexual abuse, assault

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A retired deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is facing charges Wednesday related to the alleged sexual abuse and assault of a juvenile girl.

According to the criminal complaint, Chester Ray Adkins, 66, has been accused of sexually assaulting the girl at his home on multiple occasions.

Troopers say, according to the victim, the alleged abuse happened approximately 10 times in 2016 and 2017.

The complaint says State Police conducted a forensic interview with the victim last month.

The complaint says the investigating trooper later went to the victim’s home and talked with her mother, who said her daughter had been behaving oddly around Adkins the last few years.

According to the complaint, the mother said this was surprising because her daughter had been close to Adkins around the time of the alleged sexual assaults.

Adkins, who’s from Genoa, West Virginia, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, 10 counts of first-degree sexual assault and 10 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

Adkins is in the Western Regional Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.