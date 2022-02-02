Potential for significant icing late Thursday and into Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as we watch heavy rain and the potential for icing to work into the mountains along and ahead of a strong cold front.

Tonight through Friday

Scattered showers continue as we work through the remainder of the night tonight. Some of this could be heavy at times. This, combined with the well above average January and the recent snow melt, mean we are at greater risk for areal/flash flooding. Lows tonight only fall into the middle 40s.

Scattered showers continue into our Thursday morning. We’ll warm up ahead of the cold front to near 60° for a daytime high, before our cold front drags temperatures back down into the 30s. The issue is that there is still warm air (above freezing) aloft in the atmosphere, so rain will continue to fall as rain, but freeze on contact with surfaces that are below freezing. This means the potential is there for considerable ice amounts for part of the region. Generally 0.25″-0.50″ north of the Mountain Parkway, between 0.10″-0.25″ between the Mountain Parkway and the Hal Rogers Parkway/Highway 80, and up to 0.10″ south of that. These totals could still change but that is the latest thinking.

Winter Storm Warnings and Flood Watches remain in effect for the area.

Winter Weather Alerts (WYMT Weather)

Flood Watch (WYMT Weather)

Freezing rain continues through Thursday night before the entire column cools and we’re able to switch over to a little bit of snow early Friday. Highs Friday will be in the lower 40s near midnight, before settling into the 20s and 30s for the afternoon.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

We’re much quieter, but colder as we head through the remainder of Friday. Mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming partly cloudy into the afternoon as temperatures hold steady into the 20s. We fall back into the upper teens as things start to clear out late Friday night.

We’re back above freezing by Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and a high near 40°. Potential is there for some showers on Sunday, but models still don’t agree. Those would be rain showers, though, with highs near 40°. The tranquil pattern continues into early next week.

