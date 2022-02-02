Phone scam popping up in Magoffin County

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a scam alert to pass along to you.

The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that its phone number is being used by telemarketers and scammers.

If the caller ID lists the sheriff’s office and someone on the other end tries to sell you something, says you have a warrant or have a won a price, deputies said that is not true.

“We would never call you about a warrant and we certainly don’t have any prizes to give away,” a Facebook post said.

You are encouraged to not answer if the scammers call you back.

