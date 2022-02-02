Advertisement

KYTC: Road delays expected on KY-15 next week

(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers in Perry County should expect delays on a portion of KY-15 next week.

On Monday and Tuesday next week, crews will be installing overhead lines near the Morton Boulevard interchange and near the Combs Road interchange.

A news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said several traffic stops lasting around 15 minutes are expected.

The release also said drivers using the Hal Rogers Parkway westbound, KY 80 eastbound, Morton Boulevard and Combs road could also see delays.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of person killed in Eastern Kentucky crash
The Letcher County Sheriffs Department
Lawsuit alleges Eastern Kentucky deputy forced woman to have sex in judge’s chamber
EKY man in custody after police chase
Man, child taken into custody after pursuit across several Eastern Kentucky counties
Generic photo.
KSP: Single-vehicle crash kills two in Knott County
Most locations are expected to see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night...
Heavy rain, freezing rain and sleet all possible in the coming days

Latest News

‘Travel becomes impossible’: Road crews warn drivers ahead of icy conditions
Dolly Parton nominated to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Kentucky Power prepares for forecasted winter weather
State of Emergency declared for Kentucky ahead of winter storm