KYTC: Road delays expected on KY-15 next week

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers in Perry County should expect delays on a portion of KY-15 next week.

On Monday and Tuesday next week, crews will be installing overhead lines near the Morton Boulevard interchange and near the Combs Road interchange.

A news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said several traffic stops lasting around 15 minutes are expected.

The release also said drivers using the Hal Rogers Parkway westbound, KY 80 eastbound, Morton Boulevard and Combs road could also see delays.

