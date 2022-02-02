KSP: Single-vehicle crash kills two in Knott County

PINE TOP, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police were called to a single-truck crash in the Pine Top community Monday.

They say a 1989 GMC Pickup veered off the roadway on KY-582, hitting several trees before ending up in an embankment.

Portia Calhoun, the passenger, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Knott County Coroner’s Office. The driver, Donald Mullins, was removed from the truck and airlifted to U.K. Medical Center where he died from his injuries Tuesday.

Neither Mullins nor Calhoun was wearing their seatbelts.

The incident remains under investigation by State Police.

