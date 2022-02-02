Advertisement

Kentucky Power prepares for forecasted winter weather

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecasted wintry weather has Kentucky Power crews preparing and making sure the power stays on for their customers.

With ice in the forecast, Kentucky Power Spokesperson Cindy Wiseman said they think the highest risk area is in the northern parts of the company’s territory.

She said she does not expect this storm to be as bad as last February’s ice storms, but she does expect some outages.

”Knowing that there’s some grid hardening that we can do,” she said. “We can use different types of materials in our poles and our wires, and so we started doing that to protect us from ice.”

Wiseman added if your power does go out, restoration times can vary due to various factors.

Those factors include how hazardous driving conditions can be or even flooding. She said the company has a helicopter on standby to help assess the damage.

You can report outages here.

