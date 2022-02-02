Advertisement

High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 1)

By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYS

Barbourville 69, White Academy (TN) 31

Betsy Layne 77, Floyd Central 64

Cordia 86, Belfry 85

Harlan 68, Bell County 61

Hazard 66, Owsley County 46

Estill County 79, Trinity Christian 49

Jenkins 75, Jackson City 40

Lynn Camp 66, Paris 51

Martin County 84, Mountain Mission (VA) 63

McCreary Central 75, Somerset 61

North Laurel 77, Rockcastle County 61

Oneida Baptist 68, Buckhorn 52

Paintsville 69, Magoffin County 46

Pikeville 61, Lawrence County 48

Pineville 71, Red Bird 41

Powell County 63, Model 44

Pulaski County 69, Harlan County 65

Shelby Valley 74, Phelps 27

South Laurel 58, Williamsburg 46

Whitley County 80, Mercer County 67

GIRLS

Breathitt County 80, Oneida Baptist 16

Floyd Central 56, Betsy Layne 53

Knox Central 80, Lynn Camp 42

Leslie County 54, Hazard 15

Martin County 44, Paintsville 33

Morgan County 56, East Carter 43

North Laurel 71, Corbin 62

Pikeville 67, Lawrence County 53

Prestonsburg 56, East Ridge 12

Rockcastle County 60, Clay County 45

Somerset 36, Boyle County 32

South Laurel 59, Williamsburg 10

Wolfe County 51, Buckhorn 49

