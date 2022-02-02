High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 1)
BOYS
Barbourville 69, White Academy (TN) 31
Betsy Layne 77, Floyd Central 64
Cordia 86, Belfry 85
Harlan 68, Bell County 61
Hazard 66, Owsley County 46
Estill County 79, Trinity Christian 49
Jenkins 75, Jackson City 40
Lynn Camp 66, Paris 51
Martin County 84, Mountain Mission (VA) 63
McCreary Central 75, Somerset 61
North Laurel 77, Rockcastle County 61
Oneida Baptist 68, Buckhorn 52
Paintsville 69, Magoffin County 46
Pikeville 61, Lawrence County 48
Pineville 71, Red Bird 41
Powell County 63, Model 44
Pulaski County 69, Harlan County 65
Shelby Valley 74, Phelps 27
South Laurel 58, Williamsburg 46
Whitley County 80, Mercer County 67
GIRLS
Breathitt County 80, Oneida Baptist 16
Floyd Central 56, Betsy Layne 53
Knox Central 80, Lynn Camp 42
Leslie County 54, Hazard 15
Martin County 44, Paintsville 33
Morgan County 56, East Carter 43
North Laurel 71, Corbin 62
Pikeville 67, Lawrence County 53
Prestonsburg 56, East Ridge 12
Rockcastle County 60, Clay County 45
Somerset 36, Boyle County 32
South Laurel 59, Williamsburg 10
Wolfe County 51, Buckhorn 49
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.