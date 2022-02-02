Heavy rain, freezing rain and sleet all possible in the coming days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Parts of America are bracing for a major winter storm in the next couple of days. For us, temperatures will play a major factor, especially Thursday and Friday.

Today and Tonight

While most locations will start this Groundhog Day dry, it will not stay that way. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 30s and slowly work their way into the low 50s this afternoon as the rain chances increase with the disturbance moving in from the south. That rain could be heavy at times and we could see some localized high water issues, especially if a band sets up over your area and sits there for a bit.

Look for more of the same tonight as temperatures only drop into the mid to upper 40s overnight. Models show the potential for up to 3″ of rain between now and Friday. If that happens, we will see some issues. Keep an eye on your creeks and streams for the next few days.

Extended Forecast

The disturbance from the south will merge with the approaching cold front on Thursday. After spiking in the mid to upper 50s early in the day, temperatures will crash as we head toward Thursday night and Friday morning. Some locations could see rain change to freezing rain and sleet late Thursday as temps drop. Based on the available data, the map below is what we believe some locations could see. Some spots in the northern counties could see up to or more than half on an inch of ice. Remember, if any significant ice accumulates on powerlines, we will likely have outages.

Most locations are expected to see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night into Friday. Some areas could see more than half an inch of ice by the time this system moves out Friday. (WYMT)

In addition, a Winter Storm Watch is out for many of our northern and western counties starting Thursday and running through Friday morning. I expect most of that will be upgraded to an Ice Storm Warning at some point later today as confidence continues to increase in the forecast.

We also believe a Flood Watch is possible for the southern counties soon. We’ll keep you posted if that happens. This is a very fluid forecast, pun intended, that is very temperature-dependent on who sees what and when. I do believe all of us will see some type of frozen precipitation by Friday morning. It just all depends on what kind. Everything, even a few snowflakes, is on the table.

Thankfully, skies should start to clear Friday afternoon and Friday night, but that will usher in some bitterly cold arctic air that is currently behind the front to our north. Some spots could make it into the single digits by Saturday morning under those clearing skies. I think most of us stay in the low to mid-teens.

The first weekend of February looks pretty nice. Models were hinting at another possible system on Sunday, but for the moment, we have taken that off the table due to drier trends in the last couple of runs. We’ll see if we need to bring it back later this week. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s and top out in the mid-40s on Sunday.

Hang in there, folks. The next few days are going to be a wild ride.

