State of Emergency declared for Kentucky ahead of winter storm

(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres and Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency due to anticipated winter storms.

Beshear, along with other state leaders, held a briefing on winter storms expected to hit the Commonwealth Thursday and Friday.

He spoke about steps state leaders are taking to prepare to keep Kentuckians safe.

You can watch a livestream of the briefing below.

Most locations are expected to see rain change over to freezing rain and sleet Thursday night...
Heavy rain, freezing rain and sleet all possible in the coming days

