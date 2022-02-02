State of Emergency declared for Kentucky ahead of winter storm
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency due to anticipated winter storms.
Beshear, along with other state leaders, held a briefing on winter storms expected to hit the Commonwealth Thursday and Friday.
He spoke about steps state leaders are taking to prepare to keep Kentuckians safe.
You can watch a livestream of the briefing below.
