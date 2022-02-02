Advertisement

Funding to help low-income Kentuckians pay heating bills

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky will receive federal funding to help low-income residents pay their heating and cooling bills.

The governor said the more than $1.5 million coming to the state is from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

He said it is the first installment of a five-year investment in the energy assistance program provided by the bipartisan infrastructure law.

State Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said the program provides support beyond heating and cooling.

It also provides crisis assistance, weatherization and other vital services.

