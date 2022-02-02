Five Corbin football platers sign with Division I schools

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2022 signing class was a memorable one for the Corbin Redhounds.

Five football players from Corbin all signed with Division I schools on Wednesday.

Treyveon Longmire, Seth Huff, Brandon Baker and Ethan Goforth all signed with Eastern Kentucky.

Seth Mills signed with Indiana State.

“This is 31 years in coaching and I’ve never had five guys sign at one time,” said Corbin head coach Tom Greer. “That’s a blessing to be honest with you. It’s a blessing for the kids and their family. We feel like we got some guys that have the same opportunities and some guys behind that. It’s exciting for our football program and the direction that it’s headed.”

