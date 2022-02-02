Dolly Parton nominated to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton has put another accomplishment under her belt; she has been nominated to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The nomination, her first, was announced Wednesday.

Parton was nominated along with several other musical artists, including Eminem, Eurythmics and Rage Against the Machine. Voting is now open for the 2022 class of nominations, and those interested can select up to five artists to vote for.

As of Wednesday morning, Dolly was in second place among voters with 3153 votes. Voting will close on April 29. The official 2022 class is set to be announced in May.

The full list of those nominated include:

A Tribe Called Quest

Fela Kuti

Eurythmics

Devo

Dolly Parton

Eminem

Duran Duran

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Carly Simon

Beck

MC5

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

Dionne Warwick

Judas Priest

Lionel Richie

