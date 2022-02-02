Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center celebrates 15 years with ‘Mountain Jamboree for Life’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Representatives from the Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center broke out the flannel and overalls Tuesday night for the center’s ninth annual banquet.

The event, hosted at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, brought supporters of the center to the space for a country-fried night on the town: with music performed by the University of Pikeville bluegrass band and the Pike Central High School marching band, a live auction on the stage, and a fried chicken dinner for every table.

“Tonight is a celebration of life,” said APCC board chairman Jimmy Blackburn.

But the event was not just about celebrating 15 years of service to the community, more than 7,500 families served, and 750 babies born under the umbrella of APCC. It was about bringing in more money to keep the mission going.

”We are there. We’re compassionate. We’re loving. And we’re just there to give you a jump start,” said Executive Director Kay Hammond.

Hammond said that mission, supplying resources and care to expectant mothers and families during times of need, is part of the center’s devotion to the sanctity of life. With classes and programs to

“I’m excited that we’re here in support of life. It’s so important,” she said. “We just feel like we take care of the girls and guys that are very scared. It’s a scary time in a young life and we take care of those clients. We show support and love and we also connect them to a lot of other resources.”

The night included a silent auction and a photographer, with proceeds going to support the center.

“I just can’t thank our community and the surrounding communities,” Hammond said. “People believe in what we’re doing.”

According to Virginia Bowling, the night was more than just a celebration. It was a realization. Bowling was the first client of the center when she got pregnant at 15.

“It’s really hard, feeling, you know, your parents aren’t there for you. Feeling like you’re alone and you don’t have a support system, and you have to prove everybody wrong because everyone is expecting you to fail,” said Bowling.

Now, with three daughters, she said the help and guidance she received there is something she will never forget. She said the center and Hammond taught her that she does not need to prove anything to anyone, aside from proving to her kids that they are worthy.

”I had a choice to make and I chose life. And it was just- God spoke to me and I just knew that no matter what situation that I was in, that I was going to be able to handle it,” she said.

So, she encourages people to be part of events like the fundraiser to help keep kids in the area safe and sound.

”And for me to be able to walk into a room this big and show my kids, these are the people that helped us get to where we are today,” said Bowling.

The center has not only grown in its mission, expanding to programs for grandparents and more, but it is growing into a new space. Hammonds said the move will be a new chapter for the center and is only possible because of the support it has seen during its time in Pikeville.

“We’ve leased our building for 15 years and it’s been a very good building. It’s served its purpose. But now we’ll own our own building and we are just excited,” she said. “So, I’ll probably be begging for more money.”

