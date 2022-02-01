Woman dies in house fire in Wayne County, W.Va.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A woman has died after a fire at a home in Wayne county Tuesday.

Ceredo Fire Department Chief Chris Holley said it happened at 2949 Route 75.

Crews said the woman was believed to have lived alone and was the only one in the home when the fire broke out.

Officials confirm Theresa Stanley has died.

Holley says the fire was contained to the living room and there was not visible damage from the outside of the home. He said the Fire Marshal and medical examiner are headed to the scene as crews monitor hot spots.

A cat also died in the fire.

