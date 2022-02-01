TyTy Washington named finalist for Jerry West Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The season just keeps getting better for UK freshman phenom TyTy Washington Jr.

Washington has been named one of ten finalists for the Jerry West Award, given annually to the best shooting guard in college basketball.

With an average of 13 points per game, 4 assists and 3.9 rebounds, Washington is the only first-year player and the only SEC player to be named a finalist.

