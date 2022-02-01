Advertisement

TyTy Washington named finalist for Jerry West Award

Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr. (3) shoots between Georgia's Tyron McMillan (4) and Jaxon Etter...
Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr. (3) shoots between Georgia's Tyron McMillan (4) and Jaxon Etter (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The season just keeps getting better for UK freshman phenom TyTy Washington Jr.

Washington has been named one of ten finalists for the Jerry West Award, given annually to the best shooting guard in college basketball.

With an average of 13 points per game, 4 assists and 3.9 rebounds, Washington is the only first-year player and the only SEC player to be named a finalist.

