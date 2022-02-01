Advertisement

Suspect arrested amid active shooter report at Virginia college

Bridgewater College
Bridgewater College(WHSV)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Police have taken a suspect into custody in response to an active shooter report on Bridgewater College campus, college officials reported Tuesday afternoon.

The situation is unfolding and possible injuries related to the situation are unknown.

The college has ordered everyone to shelter in place. Virginia State Police is on the scene, WHSV reported. Harrisonburg Police are also assisting.

The town of Bridgewater has issued an alert about the situation. The Bridgewater Community Center is closed at this time, and the town is asking people to avoid the college and area around it until further notice.

