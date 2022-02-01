Advertisement

Several community leaders promoted to top roles at regional bank

Community Trust Bank Logo
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one of the biggest banks in our region recently announced some well-known community leaders in our region will be moving into new positions.

Last week, Community Trust Bancorp, Inc, parent company of Community Trust Bank, announced the shifts as part of the company’s management succession plan.

Below is a list of employee promotions:

  • The Board of Directors unanimously elected business owner M. Lynn Parrish of Pikeville as Chairman of the Board. Parrish has been with the company since 1993.
  • Mark A. Gooch, current President of the banking chain, moves up to the CEO position and Vice Chairman of the Board. Gooch was named President in July 2021. He is a Letcher County native who now lives in Pikeville.
  • Richard W. “Rick” Newsom moves up to become President and member of the Board of Directors. He has 43 years of banking experience with Community Trust Bank.
  • David Tackett was elected Executive Vice President. During his time, he has served as Market President for Floyd, Johnson, and Knott Counties and as a branch manager.
  • President of the Eastern Region of Community Trust Bank, Inc.; Wayne Hancock was elected Secretary. Hancock is currently an Executive Vice President and corporate counsel. Before joining the bank, he was an attorney in private practice for six years and a public defender for two years.
  • John “JR” Caldwell was elected Market President of Community Trust Bank, Inc. for Floyd, Johnson, and Knott Counties succeeding Mr. Tackett. He has worked in retail banking including both the branch network and indirect lending.

“We are fortunate as a company to have an outstanding management team and a strong succession management plan to facilitate a smooth leadership transition,” Soon-to-be former Chairman, President and CEO Jean Hale said in a news release. “Mark and his team are prepared to continue the company’s long history of growth and profitability.”

The promotions for those listed above will take effect on February 7th.

