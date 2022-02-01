Paul opens huge fundraising edge in Kentucky Senate race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has stockpiled a massive fundraising advantage heading into his 2022 reelection campaign in Kentucky.

Meanwhile, the campaign of his most prominent Democratic challenger spent more than he raised in the final three months of last year.

Paul had nearly $8 million in campaign funds in the bank at the end of 2021. Democratic challenger Charles Booker had just $411,330 remaining in his campaign account.

The libertarian-leaning Paul has far outpaced his fundraising pace from his previous reelection campaign.

Noting his underdog status in a social media video, Booker again vowed to defy the odds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.