Advertisement

Paul opens huge fundraising edge in Kentucky Senate race

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has stockpiled a massive fundraising advantage heading into his 2022 reelection campaign in Kentucky.

Meanwhile, the campaign of his most prominent Democratic challenger spent more than he raised in the final three months of last year.

Paul had nearly $8 million in campaign funds in the bank at the end of 2021. Democratic challenger Charles Booker had just $411,330 remaining in his campaign account.

The libertarian-leaning Paul has far outpaced his fundraising pace from his previous reelection campaign.

Noting his underdog status in a social media video, Booker again vowed to defy the odds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

EKY man in custody after police chase
Man, child taken into custody after pursuit across several Eastern Kentucky counties
(WYMT)
City of Hazard declares state of emergency due to water issues
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Mild and dry to wrap up January, potentially wild and active start to February
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear announces fewer than 5,000 cases on Monday
After becoming infected with COVID-19, Milligan began experiencing hallucinations, tingling and...
‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis

Latest News

The Letcher County Sheriffs Department
Lawsuit alleges Eastern Kentucky deputy forced woman to have sex in judge’s chamber
Coroner: One person killed in Eastern Kentucky crash
Firefighters respond to a fire along Route 75 in Wayne County Tuesday.
Woman dies in house fire in Wayne County, W.Va.
City plans to begin restoring water service in Hazard
City plans to begin restoring water service in Hazard