Officials with Attorney General’s office using grant to aid human trafficking survivors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - National Human Trafficking Prevention months ends Monday but survivors can look to new resources in Southeastern Kentucky.

A $600,000 federal grant is being used by a specialized unit within the Attorney General’s office to build a network of safe housing options. The funds will also help create a centralized database of resources for law enforcement to rely on any hour of the day.

The attorney general’s team partnered with Refuge for Women and they are already taking referrals.

”We also have an à la carte outpatient model,” said Heather Wagers, Executive Director of the Office of Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution under Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “So, individuals who have families or individuals who are not women can also participate in this housing program.”

Officials anticipate servicing 34 people per year from Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Rockcastle or Whitley counties.

