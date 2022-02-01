Advertisement

Officials with Attorney General’s office using grant to aid human trafficking survivors

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)(WAVE)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - National Human Trafficking Prevention months ends Monday but survivors can look to new resources in Southeastern Kentucky.

A $600,000 federal grant is being used by a specialized unit within the Attorney General’s office to build a network of safe housing options. The funds will also help create a centralized database of resources for law enforcement to rely on any hour of the day.

The attorney general’s team partnered with Refuge for Women and they are already taking referrals.

”We also have an à la carte outpatient model,” said Heather Wagers, Executive Director of the Office of Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution under Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “So, individuals who have families or individuals who are not women can also participate in this housing program.”

Officials anticipate servicing 34 people per year from Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Rockcastle or Whitley counties.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WYMT)
City of Hazard declares state of emergency due to water issues
After becoming infected with COVID-19, Milligan began experiencing hallucinations, tingling and...
‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis
PIkeville wins their first-ever state All "A" Championship.
Pikeville beats Breathitt County to win first-ever All “A” Championship
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Mild and dry to wrap up January, potentially wild and active start to February
EKY man in custody after police chase
Man, child taken into custody after pursuit across several Eastern Kentucky counties

Latest News

Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - January 31, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - January 31, 2022
WYMT's Steve Hensley talked with Hazard ophthalmologist Dr. Syamala "Sam" Reddy on this week's...
Issues & Answers: Dr. Syamala “Sam” Reddy
white flag ministry
First Baptist Church of Corbin’s White Flag Ministry is asking for financial help
Kentucky Power bill spike
WSAZ Investigates | Kentucky Power fuel adjustment costs