Lexington hardware store sees lots of business as winter storm heads to the region

Threats of a potential ice storm has some folks preparing ahead of time
By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Threats of a potential ice storm has some folks preparing ahead of time. Hardware stores are seeing people come in to pick up salt and shovels, along with necessities like batteries and flashlights.

Chevy Chase Hardware in Lexington was packed with customers on Tuesday, and the manager, Will Edwards, said it’s actually been like that the past few weeks. It’s mainly full of people searching for things like ice melt, propane, fire starters and shovels.

Edwards suggests you make sure you get your batteries and flashlights now, as well as an ice scraper. He does suggest leaving those ice scrapers in your house, because once your car is covered it will be hard to get out.

Edwards said they’ve had to go out of state to get winter weather goods because so many places are in need right now, but supply chain issues are making it hard for store owners to get the supplies they need.

One shopper, Joy Brin, said she wasn’t nearly as prepared as she should have been for the last snow, but wasn’t going to repeat that same mistake for this upcoming winter storm.

“Well to get ready, this is going to be the first time ahead of the snow, I got some ice and snow melt, and a shovel. Because I’ve been using a toddler sized shovel and that ain’t doing the trick. Hopefully now that I’m ready we won’t get it and then I’ll be all good,” Brin said.

Edwards said he expects the store to get busier as we get closer to the storm.

