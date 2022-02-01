Advertisement

Lawsuit alleges Eastern Kentucky deputy forced woman to have sex in judge’s chamber

The Letcher County Sheriffs Department
The Letcher County Sheriffs Department(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Courier Journal News Staff
Feb. 1, 2022
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Courier Journal) - An Eastern Kentucky deputy sheriff is facing a lawsuit that says he forced a woman to have sex in the judge’s chamber, according to our news partners at the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The suit, which was filed on Monday, says Deputy Ben Fields met Sabrina Adkins in the district judge’s chambers and forced her to engage in sexual acts in exchange for “favorable treatment”.

Adkins said the Letcher County Deputy told her she would not have to pay for home incarceration if she gave “sexual favors”.

“Plaintiff was coerced and compelled to comply with defendant Fields’ advances” given his “position and power and because she could not afford to pay for the ankle monitor and did not want to return to Letcher County Jail,” the suit says.

