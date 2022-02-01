Advertisement

Ky. utility companies prepare for potentially dangerous, damaging ice storm

With a potentially dangerous and damaging ice storm on the way to our region, utility companies are already preparing to handle the worst of what mother nature
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With a potentially dangerous and damaging ice storm on the way to our region, utility companies are already preparing to handle the worst of what mother nature could bring.

Joe Arnold with Kentucky Electric Cooperatives says co-ops are making sure that they have equipment in stock, that their workers are ready and that people are aware of the threat this storm poses.

Arnold says he’s hopeful that this storm will not be so bad, but that last February’s storms serve as an example of just how debilitating ice can be.

In a catastrophic ice storm, Arnold says the entire electric infrastructure, from poles to wires to conductors and transformers, can be compromised, causing prolonged outages.

Arnold says they have crews around the state, and possibly from other states, ready to help where it’s needed.

“Ice is probably the most catastrophic kind of weather that any electric utility can face,” said Arnold. “Our crews, right now, they’re fueling up, they’re gearing up. We’re also in touch with states and co-op crews from other parts of the country to be able to come here to Kentucky and help us if that ice hits.”

Arnold says people should be ready with emergency kits, flashlights and non-perishable food. Also, be sure to charge up phones so you can make calls in an emergency.

Arnold also emphasized the importance of being careful with any heat you try to generate during an outage, as carbon monoxide poisoning can be very dangerous during these storms.

