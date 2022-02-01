KSP honors, celebrates African American troopers as Black History Month begins

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - State leaders and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are celebrating Black History Month this February.

Throughout the month, KSP will highlight the work of African American employees from across the state.

“This is a time to honor those who paved the way,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “It is also a time for all of us to reflect, to acknowledge, to look back and in doing so continue to build on the strides made to ensure diversity within Kentucky law enforcement.”

Former KSP Commissioner Ted Bassett petitioned former Gov. Ned Breathitt to create a program to train law enforcement on minority relations.

“Black History Month is American History Month,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “Our agency has been and continues to be impacted by the contributions of our African American employees.”

In 1968, Millard West, 25, became the first African American state trooper of Cadet Class 37.

“We are fortunate to have employees from numerous ethnicities, including African Americans,” said Commissioner Burnett. “Our agency is better today because Trooper West paved the way for others to follow.”

Tina McAfee became the first African American woman to serve as a state trooper. Although she was not the first woman cadet accepted into the academy, she was the first to complete the required 22 weeks of training to serve as trooper. She graduated the academy when she was 27 and was assigned to Post 6 Dry Ridge.

Trooper Katan Parker graduated from the academy in 2019 and is currently assigned to Post 3 in Bowling Green.

“Black History Month helps me to remember those before me who forged the way and not only voiced their opinions but took action and worked hard for equality,” said Trooper Parker. “I believe it is important for us all to see how things once were, so that we realize how far our country has come and begin to appreciate and embrace.”

