Advertisement

Kentucky State University on lockdown due to bomb threat

(Kentucky State University)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State University is on lockdown due to a bomb threat made early Tuesday morning.

The university released a statement saying emergency personnel are evaluating the situation.

ATF Louisville is responding to the threat.

In-person classes have been canceled and students are being told to remain in their dorms until an all-clear has been issued.

All other people on campus are advised to shelter-in-place.

Per the university:

University operations will be suspended until further notice and campus entry will be limited at this time. Only essential staff will be allowed on campus; if you are unsure of your status, please contact your supervisor immediately. Please report anything suspicious to University Police at (502) 597-6878.

For updates, continue to check your university email, www.kysu.edu, and university social media platforms.

Essential staff should report to work and must have visible identification at all times. Residence Halls staff will inform students of dining options.

Once the investigation is complete, you will receive an all-clear message via BRED Alert and KSU email to notify you of changes to the university’s status.

Kentucky State advises the campus community to remain calm and report any suspicious activity to Campus Police at (502) 597-6878.

<blockquote class=“twitter-tweet”><p lang=“en” dir=“ltr”>BREAKING: <a href=“https://twitter.com/ATFLouisville?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@ATFLouisville</a> is responding to a bomb threat <a href=“https://twitter.com/KyStateU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@KyStateU</a>. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant &amp; to report suspicious activities that could represent a threat to public safety.</p>&mdash; ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) <a href=“https://twitter.com/ATFLouisville/status/1488476407542038537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=“https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WYMT)
City of Hazard declares state of emergency due to water issues
EKY man in custody after police chase
Man, child taken into custody after pursuit across several Eastern Kentucky counties
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Mild and dry to wrap up January, potentially wild and active start to February
After becoming infected with COVID-19, Milligan began experiencing hallucinations, tingling and...
‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear announces fewer than 5,000 cases on Monday

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Beautiful start to February, confidence continues to increase for late week winter storm
Gov. Andy Beshear appoints new emergency management director
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - January 31, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - January 31, 2022
Big Sandy Chase 2 - January 31, 2022
Big Sandy Chase 2 - January 31, 2022