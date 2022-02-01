Issues & Answers: Dr. Syamala “Sam” Reddy

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley talks with Hazard ophthalmologist Dr. Syamala “Sam” Reddy.

Dr. Reddy came to Hazard from India in 1980 and has spent more than 40 years serving the people of the mountains. He is getting ready to retire later this year.

