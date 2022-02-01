Advertisement

Issues & Answers: Dr. Syamala “Sam” Reddy

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Steve Hensley
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley talks with Hazard ophthalmologist Dr. Syamala “Sam” Reddy.

Dr. Reddy came to Hazard from India in 1980 and has spent more than 40 years serving the people of the mountains. He is getting ready to retire later this year.

You can watch the episode in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WYMT)
City of Hazard declares state of emergency due to water issues
After becoming infected with COVID-19, Milligan began experiencing hallucinations, tingling and...
‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis
PIkeville wins their first-ever state All "A" Championship.
Pikeville beats Breathitt County to win first-ever All “A” Championship
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Mild and dry to wrap up January, potentially wild and active start to February
EKY man in custody after police chase
Man, child taken into custody after pursuit across several Eastern Kentucky counties

Latest News

Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - January 31, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - January 31, 2022
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Officials with Attorney General’s office using grant to aid human trafficking survivors
white flag ministry
First Baptist Church of Corbin’s White Flag Ministry is asking for financial help
Kentucky Power bill spike
WSAZ Investigates | Kentucky Power fuel adjustment costs