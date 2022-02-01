Inventor’s Network KY and Small Business Administration partner to inspire local entrepreneurs

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Inventor’s Network Kentucky and the Kentucky Small Business Administration are hosting a seminar in London Tuesday night at KY Highlands Innovation Center.

Three small business experts from around the world will livestream to the in-person group to help entrepreneurs, inventors and small business owners grow ideas into successful businesses.

Inventor’s Network KY Vice President, Leo York, said the goal is to help individuals thrive and ultimately spark community growth.

“People who create businesses have to hire people,” York said. “They have to network with other businesses for transportation and for the overall logistics. And it’s a snowball effect, it’s dominos. It’s going to have tremendous positive repercussions for the region.”

The event beings at 6:30 p.m. with a networking half hour before presentations begin at 7:00 p.m.

Inventor’s Network KY President, Don Skaggs, built a small business out of Lawrence County. After selling, he began his work inspiring future entrepreneurs in Central Kentucky and said he is excited to do the same in his native Eastern Kentucky.

Skaggs said that this is just the first event in the region. Inventor’s Network KY will make the meeting in London a monthly occurrence and his organization is securing a second venue in the mountains.

People wanting to attend Tuesday’s presentation, but unable to make it in-person, may register for the Zoom session at Inventor’s Network KY | Inventor Entrepreneur Courses (kyinventors.org).

