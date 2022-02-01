High School Basketball Scoreboard (Jan. 31)
BOYS
Barbourville 61, Whitley County 57
Bell County 67, Leslie County 38
Estill County 52, Powell County 48
Johnson Central 60, Martin County 58
Lawrence County 81, Prestonsburg 42
Lynn Camp 70, Red Bird 30
Oneida Baptist 65, White Academy (TN) 52
Phelps 67, Hurley (VA) 38
Southwestern 63, Somerset Christian 54
Wolfe County 76, Owsley County 49
GIRLS
Belfry 60, Pike Central 51
Clay County 62, Middlesboro 51
Corbin 66, Williamsburg 20
Estill County 58, Powell County 43
Greenup County 67, Betsy Layne 64
Jackson County 69, Leslie County 50
Knott Central 56, Cordia 20
Knox Central 71, Somerset 50
Lawrence County 87, Prestonsburg 64
Lee County 65, Oneida Baptist 19
Letcher Central 62, Buckhorn 33
Lynn Camp 66, Red Bird 50
Phelps 45, Hurley (VA) 14
Pulaski County 82, Whitley County 45
Wolfe County 63, Breathitt County 48
