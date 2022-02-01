Advertisement

High School Basketball Scoreboard (Jan. 31)

By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOYS

Barbourville 61, Whitley County 57

Bell County 67, Leslie County 38

Estill County 52, Powell County 48

Johnson Central 60, Martin County 58

Lawrence County 81, Prestonsburg 42

Lynn Camp 70, Red Bird 30

Oneida Baptist 65, White Academy (TN) 52

Phelps 67, Hurley (VA) 38

Southwestern 63, Somerset Christian 54

Wolfe County 76, Owsley County 49

GIRLS

Belfry 60, Pike Central 51

Clay County 62, Middlesboro 51

Corbin 66, Williamsburg 20

Estill County 58, Powell County 43

Greenup County 67, Betsy Layne 64

Jackson County 69, Leslie County 50

Knott Central 56, Cordia 20

Knox Central 71, Somerset 50

Lawrence County 87, Prestonsburg 64

Lee County 65, Oneida Baptist 19

Letcher Central 62, Buckhorn 33

Lynn Camp 66, Red Bird 50

Phelps 45, Hurley (VA) 14

Pulaski County 82, Whitley County 45

Wolfe County 63, Breathitt County 48

